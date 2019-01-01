BEIJING, Jan 1 (APP):China is building the world’s largest and most advanced earthquake alert system which is set to be completed in 2022.
Engineers are setting up more than 15,000 sensors all over the country and wiring them into a web.
When an earthquake happens, the sensors can send electrical pulses to the control center and then ordinary people’s smartphones, according to China Television Network (CGTN) on Tuesday.
China building world’s largest earthquake warning system
