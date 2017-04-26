China becomes third most-popular destination for overseas students

BEJING (China) April 26 (APP): China has become the third most-popular

destination for students who study abroad after the United States and the United Kingdom.

Students who come from Belt and Road countries increased 13.6 percent

from the year 2015. The total number was 207,746, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education.

“The continuous rise of China’s education quality has won recognition

from both students and parents abroad,” associate dean of the UIBE’s School of International Education Liu Jinlan said.

The deepening exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and

Road routes create a higher demand for international talent, she added.

Liu notes that China’s policy support, such as the Belt and Road

scholarship offered to 10,000 foreign students each year for the next five years, also contributes to this rise.