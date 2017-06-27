China asks India to immediately withdraw troops from Chinese territory

BEIJING, June 27 (APP): China has asked the Indian side to immediately withdraw its border troops that have crossed the China-India border, conduct thorough investigation into this incident and safeguard peace and tranquility of the Sikkim section.

In a statement issued late Monday night, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang confirmed that the Indian border troops overstepped the China-India boundary at the Sikkim section and there was an ensuing standoff with the Chinese border troops.

He said recently, the Indian border troops crossed the China-India boundary at the Sikkim section and entered the Chinese territory, obstructing Chinese border troops’ normal activities in Doklam and added, the Chinese side has taken proportionate measures in response.

Geng Shuang said the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary was defined by the Convention between Great Britain and China Relating

to Sikkim and Tibet in 1890.

The Indian government has repeatedly confirmed that in written forms since India’s independence, recognizing that it concurs with China on the trend of the boundary line at the Sikkim section, he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side requires the Indian side to respect the boundary convention and China’s territorial sovereignty, immediately withdraw their border troops that have crossed the boundary, conduct thorough investigation into this and safeguard peace and tranquility of the Sikkim section.

As such, the Chinese side has to put off arranging for Indian officially-organized pilgrims’ entry through Nathu-la mountain pass in the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary out of security concerns, he added.

The spokesperson said the Indian side has been informed through the diplomatic channels.