China asks host countries to protect lawful rights of Chinese companies, staff

BEIJING (China) March 29 (APP): China on Wednesday hoped that host

countries could protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese

companies and their staff in accordance with the law.

Responding to a question regarding tensions between Chinese staff and

Indian employees at a Chinese mobile company’s office in New Delhi,

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang at his regular press briefing here said, “We hope it can be properly resolved as soon as possible.”

He said the Chinese government had always asked Chinese companies and

their staff to respect local laws and regulations as well as customs and traditions when they do business overseas.

“At the same time, we hope the host countries can protect the lawful

rights and interests of Chinese companies and their staff in accordance

with law,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding the security situation in Xinjiang,

he rejected claims of foreign human rights groups and said, the people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang, just like the people living in other regions of China, were enjoying better lives, working conditions and brighter prospect for development.

“Peace and stability in Xinjiang would not be changed by whatever words

from these foreign groups,” he added.

Lu Kang said,”Of course, should anyone intends to create tensions in

Xinjiang, they should know that the determination of the Chinese

government to safeguard social stability and the peaceful life of people living and working there is unquestionable.”

The spokesman said with respect to counter-terrorism, China upheld an

important principle in fighting terrorism.

“We oppose the approach of linking terrorism with a certain ethnicity

or a certain religion. This principle is also one of the widely-recognized rules for international counter-terrorism cooperation,” he added.

To yet another question, he while reiterating China’s position, said

the government and people of China unswervingly opposed the US deployment

of the THAAD missile defense system in the Republic of Korea.