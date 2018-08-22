China appreciates Afghan govt proposal for temporary ceasefire with Taliban

BEIJING, Aug 22 (APP)::China on Wednesday appreciated Afghan government’s renewed proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Taliban.

“China sincerely hopes that Afghanistan will achieve peace and stability at an early date,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said when asked to comment on Afghan Ashraf Ghani’s announcement to implement a three-month ceasefire on the promise of the ceasefire of Taliban in Afghanistan during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson hoped that all relevant parties in Afghanistan will move in the same direction, stop the conflict as soon as possible, and start peace talks.

China firmly supports the Afghan reconciliation process of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” and is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard, he added.