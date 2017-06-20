China always stands for proper handling of listing issue: FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, June 20 (APP): While restating its position on the listing issue, China Tuesday said it always stood for the proper handling of listing matter in the principle of objectiveness, fairness and professionalism.

“As to the issue of the listing of the 1267 Committee, We have stated our position many times. We always stand for the proper handling of the listing matter in the principle of objectiveness, fairness and professionalism,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular press conference here.

He said as far as he knew, members of the Security Council

still had differences about certain listing applications.

“China wishes to keep communication and coordination

with relevant parties on this matter,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said as to the proposal

of global counter-terrorism efforts under the coordination of the

UN, China agreed with it and adopted a positive attitude.

“The UN made some adjustments to its institutions on terrorism

in its Secretariat in a view to further integrating the

forces, increasing the UN inputs in counter-terrorism

and better coordinating its members’ cooperation on

counter-terrorism,” he added.

The Chinese side, he said, supported the UN in playing

a pivotal and coordinating role in

international counter-terrorism cooperation.

Responding to yet another question, he stressed that

BRICS cooperation had always followed the spirit of

openness, incisiveness, cooperation and win-win results.

“The BRICS countries do not seek clique or military alliance, nor

do we target at, challenge, offset or replace any one,” he added.

He said the BRICS countries stood ready to work with other

countries to jointly build the community of common future.

Explaining the concept of “BRICKS Plus” expounded by

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said it meant that the

BRICS countries should further enhance the interactions,

dialogue and cooperation with other developing countries

and emerging markets and make the cooperation among the

BRICS countries better reflect the common positions and collective

will of the developing countries.

On the Korean nuclear issue, he said, China’s position had

always been consistent and clear, adding, “We stay

committed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,

peacefully resolving relevant issues through dialogue and

negotiation and upholding peninsular peace and stability.”

On the South China Sea issue, he said, China had stated

its principled position many times and added, now with the

concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in

the South China Sea was turning better while maintaining stability,

and the issue had come back to the right track of peaceful

solution through negotiation and consultation.

“We hope relevant parties will respect the

efforts by regional countries to peacefully resolve the

issue through negotiation and consultation and do more things

that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” he added.