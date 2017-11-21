China always regards Pakistan as priority in neighborhood diplomacy: FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov 21(APP):China always regards Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and China’s development should first and foremost benefit its good neighbors especially Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Both the friendly countries held 8th round of strategic dialogue in Islamabad which was co-hosted by China’s Assistant Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian and Consular Affairs, Kong Xuanyou and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said, during the dialogue, the Assistant Foreign Minister said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and both the countries support each other on issues of core interest.

“China always regards Pakistan as our priority in neighborhood diplomacy. China’s development first and foremost should benefit our good neighbors especially Pakistan,” he added.

“We will maintain this momentum, further advance China-Pakistan relations and actively build a community of shared future,” he added.

Lu Kang said that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Jangua also said that Pakistan-China strategic dialogue is an important channel for strengthening strategic communication and coordination between the two countries.

Pakistan is ready to make full use of this mechanism with China and push forward the constant development of exchanges, cooperation and strategic cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

The spokesperson said that in the current round of dialogue, both sides spoke highly of the development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan and expressed that they will implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels, actively promote the construction of the economic corridor between China and Pakistan, and deepen the pragmatic cooperation and work together to create a common destiny of Pakistan.

Both sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern, he added.

Responding to a question about the US announcement of relisting of DPRK as state sponsor of terrorism and imposing new sanctions, he said, “We have seen relevant reports.”

He said, at present, the situation on Korean peninsula is highly complex and sensitive, adding, “We hope all relevant parties could contribute to alleviating tension and contribute to peacefully resolving the issue through dialogue and consultations.”

The spokesperson said that all the relevant parties should do more in that regard.

On Japanese Foreign Minister’s remarks on “One Belt, One Road” , he said, “We are very pleased to see Japan’s positive willingness to cooperate with the Belt and Road initiative.”

He said, “Belt and Road” is an important international public product provided by China for promoting development cooperation which has been an open and inclusive platform of cooperation from the very beginning.

China always upholds the principle of discussing, building together and sharing and always upholds the spirit of the Silk Road of peaceful cooperation, opening up inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win results and deepens mutually beneficial cooperation with all relevant parties.

“We believe that the continuous deepening of the “Belt and Road Initiative” will not only create more room for further opening up and development of China, but also provide more opportunities for the development of various countries in the world including Japan and the global economic growth,” he added.

On the final ruling made by the Supreme Court of Kenya on re-election of President of Kenya, he said, “We congratulate President Kenyatta on his re-election and sincerely wish Kenya will maintain peace and stability and make greater achievements in the development of the country.”