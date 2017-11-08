China again rejects Indian concern over CPEC framework

BEIJING, Nov 8 (APP):: China Wednesday rejected India’s concerns over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated that the economic cooperation initiative is not directed at third parties and has nothing to do with territorial sovereignty disputes.

“We understand India’s concerns on this issue. We have said many times that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an economic cooperation initiative that is not directed at third parties and has nothing to do with territorial sovereignty disputes,” Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here.

“You and other Indian journalists have asked this question before. You can see that the Indian side is really entangled in the “One Belt and Road” issue,” she said while responding to a question regarding Russian Ambassador to India statement that China and India should enhance mutual understanding on the “Belt and Road Initiative” and discuss and reach a consensus on the differences between the two sides on this issue.

The spokesperson said that the “Belt and Road Initiative” is an open and inclusive framework of cooperation.

“We hope that countries liking the one-Belt and one-road initiative can work together for common development, cooperation and development for the benefit of the people with like-minded countries,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that since the proposal of “One Belt and One Road” put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping in the autumn of 2013, the “Belt and a Road” has progressed smoothly and with fruitful results.

“It has been widely recognized and supported by the international community and more and more countries are actively participating in the “Belt and Road Initiative,” She added.

The spokespersons said that the just-concluded 19th CPC National Congress clearly pointed out that it is necessary to actively promote international cooperation in the “Belt and Road” and its inclusion in the party constitution shows that China attaches great importance to the “One Belt and One Road” initiative.

“We must continue to firmly promote the determination and confidence in international cooperation under the “Belt and Road Initiative.”

She said that it is believed that with the continuous deepening of the “Belt and Road” construction, it will not only create more room for the opening up of China, but also bring greater opportunities for the development of all countries and the global economy.

“We stand ready to work together with all parties to uphold the principle of consultation, building and sharing, continuously promote the development of the “One Belt and One Road, strengthen the mutual development strategies and pragmatic cooperation in various fields so that international cooperation on the Belt and One Road will be better, faster and more extensive access to B&R countries.