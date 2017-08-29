Children’s access to safe water, sanitation is a right, not a privilege – UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 29 (APP): More than 180 million people in countries

affected by conflict and instability do not have access to safe water, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday.

“Children’s access to safe water and sanitation, especially in

conflicts and emergencies, is a right, not a privilege” Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF’s global chief of water, sanitation and hygiene, said in a

statement, as World Water Week gets underway.

UNICEF said that in Yemen, a country reeling from the impact of over

two years of conflict, water supply networks that serve the country’s largest cities are at imminent risk of collapse due to war-inflicted

damage and disrepair. Around 15 million people in the country have been

cut off from regular access to water and sanitation.

As for Syria, where the conflict is well into its seventh year,

around 15 million people are in need of safe water, including an

estimated 6.4 million children, the agency said. Water has frequently

been used as a weapon of war: In 2016 alone, there were at least 30 deliberate water cuts – including in Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Raqqa and

Dara, with pumps destroyed and water sources contaminated.

In conflict-affected areas in northeast Nigeria, 75 per cent of water

and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, leaving 3.6 million people without even basic water services. The UN agency adds

that in South Sudan, where fighting has raged for over three years,

almost half the water points across the country have been damaged or completely destroyed.

“In far too many cases, water and sanitation systems have been

attacked, damaged or left in disrepair to the point of collapse. When children have no safe water to drink, and when health systems are left

in ruins, malnutrition and potentially fatal diseases like cholera will inevitably follow,” Wijesekera said.

In Yemen, for example, children make up more than 53 per cent of the

over half a million cases of suspected cholera and acute watery diarrhoea reported so far. Somalia is suffering from the largest outbreak of

cholera in the last five years, with nearly 77,000 cases of suspected cholera/acute watery diarrhoea. And in South Sudan, the cholera outbreak

is the most severe the country has ever experienced, with more than

19,000 cases since June 2016, UNICEF said.

In famine-threatened north-east Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and

Yemen, nearly 30 million people, including 14.6 million children, are

in urgent need of safe water.

More than five million children are estimated to be malnourished this

year, with 1.4 million severely so.