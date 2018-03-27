Children Cultural Show at PNCA to celebrate Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP):Youth are our future and we have to prepare them for the challenges. The aim of such celebrations is to educate and equip the young generation for making Pakistan prosper.

These were the views expressed by Director General, PNCA Jamal Shah at the children cultural show arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Shah advised the Youth to work hard and show their strength in achieving the goals. They have the potential to compete at

any international forum.

Students of the OPF Girls College, OPF, Bahria Foundation, I.M.C.G Chak Shahzad, I.M.C.G G-8/2, Islamabad, Sir Syed Public School, Al-Sadiq School System, Punjab College for Women and Government Post Graduate College for Women 6th Road presented tableau, national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the importance of Pakistan Day and responsibilities of the youth.

The Director General distributed trophyies among the winners.