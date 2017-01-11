Chief Selector Inzamam chaired Regional Coaches meeting

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): Chairman, National selection committee, Inzamam ul Haq under the directives of Pakistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of regional coaches in Islamabad and a strategy was devised to unearth the talent at grass root level.

The meeting was also attended by Mushtaq Ahmed, Head Coach National Cricket Academy. During the meeting, the extensive role of regional coaches was discussed at the national level and a strategy was devised to unearth the grass root talent, said a spokesman of PCB here. He said Inzamam urged the coaches to look for the talented players in all three formats of the game and highlight it before the national selectors.

The chief selector asked the coaches to highlight the potential spinners

and all-rounders in the regions so they can be invited to NCA to further work on their skills. He urged them to work on players’ fitness and on discipline.

He lauded the efforts of regional coaches and expressed to work together to strengthen Pakistan’s cricket.

The participants also expressed their views to bring improvement

in players’ skill and gave their valuable inputs to expand the pool

of talented players. Mushtaq Ahmed highlighted the recent talent

hunt programs organized by NCA in the remote areas. He briefed the participants on the ongoing programs at the NCA where players from different regions went through extensive practice camps.

It was decided that the meeting with the regional coaches will regularly take place in the future to chalk out a strategy to nourish talented players from across the country.