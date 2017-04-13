Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup begins

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The 6th Chief of the Naval Staff

Amateur Golf Cup 2017 Thursday started here at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion, Captain Jawad

Ahmed Qureshi said the event would continue till April 16.

He said Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup was

introduced in 2007.

“Pakistan Navy has always actively pursued the cause of

nurturing various sports at national level. Similarly, Pakistan Navy also encourages players to take part in sports events and raise the

spirit of the game,” he said.

He said players from all over Pakistan would be participating

in this annual championship, which was affiliated with Pakistan Golf

Federation (PGF).

“This would be the 11th Championship in the sequence to be played and

6th in the Margalla Greens Golf Club.”

Qureshi said that last year more than 300 golfers participated

in the tournament and this time even greater participation from all

around the country is expected.

“For a healthy competition, it has been decided to give the

participation rights to all those golfers who are participating in the main match and having the handicap up to 12 strokes.”

He said the main match would be played amongst amateurs over

54 holes during the three days 18 holes each day from April 14 to

16. Amateurs with handicap 12 and below will participate in the

match.

“Seniors match would be played over 36 holes on April 14 and

15. Seniors over 55 years and with handicap 18 will be eligible to

take part in the match.”

“Juniors’ match will be played over 18 holes on April 15.

Juniors under the age of 16 with handicap 24 and below are

eligible.”

“Ladies match will be played over 18 holes on April 16. Lady

Golfers with handicap 30 and below are eligible to participate in

the match,” he said.

He said attractive prizes would be awarded to the participants

of all categories. However, the main trophy will be given to best

amateur in net category.

Qureshi extended his deepest gratitude to all sponsors,

including Toyota Motors, Turkish Airline, Allied Bank and Pizza hut

for sharing the honour of holding one of the finest golf event at

national level.

While thanking media, he said media has been covering this

event, being organized by Pakistan Navy, with special focus in past

years and we expect the same zeal this time as well with the aim of

promoting Golf as a sport in the country.