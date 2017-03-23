Chief of South African National Defence Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Chief of South African National
Defence Force General Solly Zacharia SHOKE on Thursday visited Air
Headquarters.
On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest
was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air
Staff, Pakistan Air Force, said a press release.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force
presented him the guard of honour.
The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by
laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.
The guest was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of
Pakistan Air Force.
Later on, the visiting General called on the Air Chief in his
office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and
discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-
operation.
Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs at the
occasion.