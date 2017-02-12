Chief of Naval Staff visits foreign navy ships

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah Sunday visited various ships of foreign navies participating
in the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17.
Upon his arrival, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by senior
officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding officers of respective ships and was presented guard of honour by smartly turned out contingents, according to a PN statement issued here.
The Naval Chief visited participating ships of Australia, China,
Indonesia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and U.K. where he held formal
interaction with senior officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding
officers.
During the discussions with officers onboard, the Naval Chief
highlighted that Pakistan Navy has always been a forerunner in the
quest for collaborative security in this region of immense strategic
importance and AMAN series of exercises are anchored on this concept.
The Admiral further expressed that the “camaraderie generated
herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual
goal of regional peace and prosperity”.
He also appreciated and thanked for their participation in AMAN
Exercise to fulfil common resolve of `Together for Peace’.
The senior officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding officers
of the respective ships, highly acknowledged the strenuous efforts
of Pakistan Navy by bringing together global navies towards a shared
commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.
The Admiral had an informal interaction with the crew of visiting
ships and appreciated their professionalism and morale.
The Naval Chief also recorded his remarks in guest books of
visiting ships.
