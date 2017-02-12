Chief of Naval Staff visits foreign navy ships

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah Sunday visited various ships of foreign navies participating

in the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17.

Upon his arrival, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by senior

officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding officers of respective ships and was presented guard of honour by smartly turned out contingents, according to a PN statement issued here.

The Naval Chief visited participating ships of Australia, China,

Indonesia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and U.K. where he held formal

interaction with senior officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding

officers.

During the discussions with officers onboard, the Naval Chief

highlighted that Pakistan Navy has always been a forerunner in the

quest for collaborative security in this region of immense strategic

importance and AMAN series of exercises are anchored on this concept.

The Admiral further expressed that the “camaraderie generated

herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual

goal of regional peace and prosperity”.

He also appreciated and thanked for their participation in AMAN

Exercise to fulfil common resolve of `Together for Peace’.

The senior officers/Task Group Commanders/commanding officers

of the respective ships, highly acknowledged the strenuous efforts

of Pakistan Navy by bringing together global navies towards a shared

commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.

The Admiral had an informal interaction with the crew of visiting

ships and appreciated their professionalism and morale.

The Naval Chief also recorded his remarks in guest books of

visiting ships.