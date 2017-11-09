Chief of Naval Staff golf tees off

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):A feast of stroke making will be the order of the occasion as 150 top amateurs of the country converge to the beautiful looking, par 72, Garrison Golf Course, to fight it out over the next three days in the 7th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur golf championship, which goes into action here on Friday.

This three-day 54-hole contest pitches the young ones of ability against the champions of immense caliber and reputation, and for those seeking to emerge as the front runners, it is the consistency to bear the pressure well throughout the 54 holes, that will count.

On course will be Mohammad Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club, an accomplished amateur golf champion, along with Wazir Ali, Robin Bagh and Ahmed Zafar Hayat, who are seasoned golfers of the amateur golf arenas of the country. All of them have the capacity to be ruthless head-to-head combatants with ample ability to intimidate any opposition. They have the expertise to hit long off the tee with a short game that can easily be classified in the category of excellence.

To provoke and confront them will be contenders like the young Damil Ataullah, Abdul Zahoor, Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Akhter and Jalffer Irfan. Players like Danish Javed and Farooq A Khan are stylists and so are Nasir Irshad and Ahsan Khawaja. These aspiring champions are going to light up the event with flair and accurate hitting. And this is something that chief organizer, Commodore SM Shahzad appreciates and looks forward to.

The three days at the Garrison Golf Course are going to be an occasion of quality golfing in an environment of brilliance in golfing expertise.