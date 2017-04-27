Chief of General Staff visits Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): On direction of Chief of Army Staff

(COAS), a high level Pakistan Army delegation headed by Chief of

General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited

Afghanistan on Thursday.

The delegation met Afghanistan acting Defence Minister Tariq

Shah Bahramee and General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali, Afghanistan Chief of Army Staff, an ISPR press release said.

The CGS conveyed condolences on behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on loss of innocent lives in Mazar e Sharif terrorist attack

and expressed solidarity with Afghan forces and people.

Free medical treatment in Pakistan to injured of Mazar e

Sharif attack was also offered by the delegation.

The delegation held talks on bilateral border coordination

measures.

Afghan authorities were conveyed that Pakistan Army has

control in all areas on Pakistan side of the border and shall not

allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan. Terrorists are common

threat and shall be defeated,ISPR press release said.