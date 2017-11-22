Chief of Army Staff attends Janaza of Shaheed Maj Ishaq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday to attend Janaza of Shaheed Major Ishaq.

He paid rich tribute to Shaheed and his family for their supreme sacrifice, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Later, COAS visited Corps of Military Police Training Centre and installed Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder, Adjutant General of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Military Police.

COAS also visited Headquarters Frontier Corps KPK (South) and Defence Services Guard (DSG) Centre. COAS was briefed about operational preparedness of the FC, progress of ongoing operations, FC capacity building and training/ administration of DSG.