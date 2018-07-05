Chief of Air Staff calls on Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters related to importance of Pakistan’s Security and Foreign Policy

were discussed, a press release issued by the ministry of foreign affairs here said.

The Chief of Air Staff discussed regional and international security situation with the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister appreciated preparedness of the Pakistan Air-force.