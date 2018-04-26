Chief Minister Punjab women squash to get under way

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):The Inaugural Chief Minister Punjab National Women Squash Championship will get into action here from Friday, April 27, at Punjab Squash Complex.

Sheraz Saleem told APP here on Thursday that players from all over the country will be seen in

action during the event which aims at further promoting squash among the women folk.

“We are confident to identity new women squash talent from the event which will be groomed

keeping in view future needs and participation of our national squash teams in international events abroad,” he said.

Dr Nadeem Muktar, President PSA, will inaugurate the event in which U19 and senior women

event will be played.

The competition offers cash money of Rs150,000 for both events, he said.

“The five-day event will provide a good platform for senior women and under-19 girls to

showcase their talent,” he added. Final of the event will be played on April 30.