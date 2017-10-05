Chief Minister KP unveiling National Youth Carnival trophy

PESHAWAR, Oct 5 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez

Khattak on Thursday unveiled the trophy of the National Youth Carnival

Mega Challenge-2017 here at the newly renovated Nishtar Hall.

Besides him provincial Minister for Sports Mehmood Khan, Adviser to

the Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan, Additional Secretary Tariq Khan, Additional Director NAB Mian Waqar, DG Sports KP Junaid Khan, DG

Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khan Khattak, CEO of Liaison Corporation Usman

Khan, and a large number of youth were also present during the colorful unveiling ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion soon after unveiling the trophy of the

National Youth Carnival Mega Challenge-2017, Chief Minister Pervez

Khattak termed the it the baggiest event of the youth carrying a prize

money of Rs 5 million.

He said this time they have widen up the pool of the National Youth

Carnival by involving maximum number students of the colleges, public

and private sectors Universities of the KP and rest of the country.

He said KP government announced the first ever youth policy and for

youth development and their activities Rs 1 billion has been allocated.

National Youth Carnival is one of such activity introduced for the

first time by the govt of KP in Pakistan in way back 2013 and now the

number of youth participation reached to 25,000 who would take part in

30 different skills development activities.

The National Youth Carnival will be organized in three different phases

this time first at District, Regional and National levels. The aim and objectives of the whole exercise is to provide ample opportunities to the students to come and explore their hidden talent, Pervez Khattak added.

He lauded the organizers for regularly holding National Youth Carnival

which is one of the creating endeavors introduced only to provide a

platform for the youth to explore there hidden talent.

He also appreciated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for joining

hands as the organizing partner in NYC.

He said government is very keen to involve youth in healthy activities

and that is why earlier there were 6 to 7 playing grounds but now work on 120 grounds continued and out of that 70 grounds have been completed.

He said government want the youth of KP and youth of the whole of

Pakistan to establish a link between them for peace building and Youth development.

Earlier, KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan, Additional Director NAB Mian

Waqar, and CEO LC Usman Khan also addressed the gathering.

The youth will compete this time in the event like drama, thematic Art,

painting, Calligraphy, Short Film, Urdu Singing, English singing, Pashto Singing, Cultural Dance, Music Band, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, Sell-It, Na’at, English Declaration, Urdu Declamation, Urdu Essay Writing, , Pashto Essay Writing, Bait Bazi, Quiz Competition, Business Plan, Ad Making, Stand Up Comedy, Extra Ordinary/Unique Talent, Console Gaming (FIFA-2017), Chess and Spot Photography.

Besides this Culture shows, Education Expo, City Visits and many more

will be part of this year National Youth Carnival, which is carrying

prize money of Rs. 5 millions. The competitors would be provided free accommodation; free refreshments and Intra-City free transportation will

be provided, he concluded.