Chief of Italian Navy visits PN’s field commands at Karachi

KARACHI, Mar 10 (APP):Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter

Girardelli during his official visit to Pakistan called on Chief of

the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval

Headquarters Islamabad.

The professional matters and avenues of existing and future

naval collaboration between both the country were focused in the

meeting.

In the second leg of the visit, Admiral Valter Girardelli

met various Naval Field Commands at Karachi, said a press release

of Pakistan Navy (PN) here on Saturday.

During the visit to Karachi, Chief of Italian Navy called on

Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meetings, besides discussions on professional

matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Chief of Italian

Navy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining

peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Counter Piracy Task Forces.

Admiral Valter Girardelli also laid floral wreath at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The dignitary also visited various PN establishments and ships.

The visit of Chief of Italian Navy to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italy in general and the two Navies in particular.