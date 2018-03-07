Chief of Italian Navy calls on Admiral Zafar Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a press release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Admiral Valter Girardelli called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism, including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Task Force against piracy and maritime terrorism.

Admiral Valter Girardelli highly appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call was followed by a brief given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on regional issues and its contributions towards peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

Later, Chief of Italian Navy also laid wreath at Shuhada Monument at NHQ. In the second leg of his visit, Chief of Italian Navy is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands in Karachi.

The visit of Chief of Italian Navy is expected to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies.