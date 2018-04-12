Chief Executive Pak Railways Gold Cup weightlifting

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):The inaugural Chief Executive Pakistan Railways Gold Cup National Weightlifting Championship will be held here from April 15 at Railways Stadium.

Chairperson Pakistan Railways Parveen Agha will inaugurate the event being participated by leading teams of the country, said organizing secretary of the event, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said the competition will help in further promoting weightlifting in the country.

“Lifters belonging to teams from Wapda, Pakistan Army, Police, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Railways and KPK will be displaying their lifting ability and technique in the competition being sponsored by the Pakistan Railways for the uplift of the game and to find new talent,” he added.

“We have specially made a trophy which will be presented to the winning team of the team,” he said.

He said all the arrangements were finalised at a meeting which was attended by Secretary, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Amjad Amin Butt and other officials to hold the event in a befitting manner.

Sheikh Anwar said two record holders weightlifters of the ongoing Common Wealth Game in Gold Cost, Australia , Mohammad Nooh and Talha Talib will also be featuring in the event and their presence will be a big inspiring for the other participants besides making the event a historic competition.