Chhupan Chhupai to be released on Dec 29

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):The long-awaited film, Chhupan
Chupai, will be released throughout the country in the
cinema houses on December 29.
Mohsin Ali is director of the film, while Ahsan Khan and
Neelum Muneer have performed the lead roles. The film is
based on a romantic story.
Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer have been visiting educational
institutions and bazaars for publicity campaign of their
film. For the purpose, they have visited major cities of Punjab
and Karachi.
