Chenab Club donates Rs20 million for dams fund

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):The members of the Executive Committee of the Chenab Club of Faisalabad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.
During the meeting, the prime minister was handed over a cheque amounting to Rs20 million on behalf of the Chenab Club to support Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams fund.
