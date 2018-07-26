Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q wins NA-172 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-172 Bahawalpur-III by securing 106,383 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Saud Majeed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate stood second by securing 101,971 votes while candidate of Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali grabbed third position with 9,180 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 64.08%.