Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf of PML-N wins PP-43 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf has won election from Punjab constituency PP-43 Sialkot-IX by securing 55,499.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nasir Mehmood Cheema stood second by securing 35,956 votes while Independent Candidate Chaudhry Ansir Aqbal grabbed third position by getting 8,631votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.89%.