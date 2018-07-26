Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of PML-N wins PP-63 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal has won election from Punjab constituency PP-63 Gujranwala-XIII by securing 30,460.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Rana Umer Nazir Khan stood second by securing 23,845 votes while an independent candidate Zulfiqar Butt grabbed third position by getting 19,113 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.35 %.