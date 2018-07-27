Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf PML-N wins NA-148 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Chuadhry Muhammad Ashraf has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-148 Sahiwal-II by securing 128,880 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Muhammad Yar Dhakoo stood second by getting 87557 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party candidate Ghulam Farid Khatia getting 18940 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.1%.