Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmed of PML-N wins NA-162 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmed has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-162, Vehari-I by securing 81,956.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), an independent candidate Aisha Nazeer Jutt stood second by securing 64,765 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Khalid Mehmood Chohan grabbed third position by getting 58,602 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.91 %.