Chaudhry Ashraf Ali of PML-N wins PP-57 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chudhry Ashraf Ali has won election from Punjab constituency PP-57 Gujranwala-VII by securing 56,504.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Asad Ullah stood second by securing 40,697 votes while an independent candidate Muhammad Umer grabbed third position by getting 6,327 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.31%.