Chashma Unit C-3 to be inaugurated on Wednesday: NA body informed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The National Assembly’s Committee on Planning, Development and Reform was informed Tuesday that 340 megawatt Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit C-3 would be inaugurated on Wednesday (December 28).

In a detailed briefing held here, Secretary Pakistan Atomic Energy

Commission (PAEC), Attiq Ahmed said the C-4 unit of the project having capacity of generating 340 megawatt electricity would be operational by July 2017.

The committee, chaired by Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail, was attended by MNAs Ch. Jaffar Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shazia Farid,

Shamas-un-Nisa, Junaid Akbar, Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, Sher Akber Khan and Iftikhar-ud-Din.

The secretary PAEC informed the committee that till date as many as 733 megawatt nuclear based electricity was being provided to the national grid.

Meanwhile, Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Rtd), Muzammil Hussain informed the committee that 2,400 megawatt electricity would be included in the national grid by 2018.

He said the country was having huge potential of hydel power generation, however deplored that only 7 percent of this potential had been tapped so far.

He said the Diamar-Bhasha dam would be developed in two phases. In first phase, water reservoir (dam) would be constructed at a cost of US$ 7 billion during first seven years and later the power generation house would be constructed which would also cost US$ 7 billion.

He said Dasu project would also be kick started in April and it would also be completed in two phases. It would collectively produce 482 megawatt electricity.

Meanwhile, the committee sought the detailed record of documents related to the Mangla Dam Raising project.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was already probing the corruption charges in this project which had been causing huge financial losses to WAPDA.