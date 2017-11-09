Change of guards ceremony at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, Nov 9 (APP):A prestigious change of guards ceremony was held here at mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 140th birth anniversary of the national poet who envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of British India.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Contingents of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers formed up outside the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and took positions alongside while both the outgoing and incoming guards were inspected by Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Sajid Mahmood Shahzad.

Marching to the band tunes, the naval contingent took positions at the four corners of the mausoleum. Simultaneously,Rangers ceremoniously moved out while led by their Officer-in-Charge.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal by Station Commander (Navy) on the behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy. Station Commander (Navy) also offered Fateha and recorded his impression in the Visitors’ Book.

Later talking to media, Commodore Sajid Mahmood Shahzad said that Iqbal Day was being celebrated with great respect and love not only in Pakistan but also in the entire world. “It was Dr Allama Iqbal’s dream that turned into reality on 14th of August 1947 and Pakistan came into being. We have to take care of Pakistan and we have to protect Pakistan”, he added.

He was of the view that over the last 70 years teachings of Allama Iqbal could not be followed to the required extent, adding,”Today we do pledge to adopt whole-heartedly the teachings of Allama Iqbal, especially his philosophy of ‘Khudi’ (Selfness) and his message to the youth. I think, in this way we will be able to resolve most of the problems of Pakistan”.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large number of military, civil officials and general public.