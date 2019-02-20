ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, while regretting gnawing chasm between the toiling masses and the elite club, called for according the highest regard to regular tax-payers who were contributing for the country’s development.
Addressing an awards distribution ceremony among the top tax-payers as
chief guest, he said the government would ensure that their taxes would not be spent on the extravagance of the ruling elite.
Change in mindset, vital for robust economy : PM
