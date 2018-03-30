Chance for Pakistan to consolidate top T20 ranking

LAHORE, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan have the opportunity to firm up their position at the top of ICC T20I Team Rankings in an upcoming three-match series against the Windies which will be played in Karachi from April 1 to 3.

A 3-0 victory will take the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side four points clear of Australia, who had closed in on them following a 2-0 series win over New Zealand last month. Pakistan and Australia are both currently on 126 points, with Pakistan ahead on decimal points, said the information made available here on Friday by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Windies, who are currently in fifth position with 115 points, will slip to 111 points and seventh position, behind England and South Africa, in such a scenario.

A 2-1 win for Pakistan will not change the position or points for either side while a 2-1 win for the Windies will pull Pakistan down to 123 points, just two more than third-placed India. The Windies will be on 119 points.

In case the Jason Mohammed-led side are victorious by a 3-0 margin, they will overtake Pakistan with the teams finishing on 122 and 120 points, respectively, said the information.