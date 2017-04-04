Chairperson’s meeting held Tuesday with representatives of NPB and UNDP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Program,

Leila Khan, held a meeting here on Tuesday with representatives of National Police Bureau and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan for a briefing on their collaboration to fill infrastructural gaps in Juvenile Section of Haripur Prison/KPK.

In order to effectively implement a project for the Rehabilitation of

Juvenile Offenders in Prisons, a joint venture of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and United Nations Counter Terrorism Implementation Task Force (UNCTITF).

“Rehabilitation of Juvenile Offenders” is one of the four priority

projects finalized by Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and United Nations Counter Terrorism Implementation Task Force (UNCTITF) on “Youth Engagement, Skill Development and Employment Facilitation”.

The project is aimed at providing technical/vocational training to

juvenile inmates of jails in selected market-driven trades, so that they could be able to integrate themselves into society as productive citizens after serving their terms in jails, Special efforts will be made to establish local Industry linkages with the prisons, which will ensure their

absorption into active labor force, a press release said.

Initially, one prison each in four provinces is selected for the

implementation of the said project.

These prisons include Haripur Prison in KPK, Bahawalpur Prison

in Punjab, Hyderabad Prison in Sindh and Quetta Prison in Balochistan.

Leila Khan appreciated the efforts of National Police Bureau and

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan in working together to provide missing infrastructure needed by Haripur Prison for imparting effective technical training to its 43 juvenile inmates under the UNCTITF-sponsored project, being implemented under the

auspices of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.