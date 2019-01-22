Chairmen, senior representatives of Qatari business groups call on PM

DOHA, Jan 22 (APP):Chairmen and senior representatives of various Qatari business organizations and groups separately met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest.

Those who met the Prime Minister included Sheikh Faisal Bin Qasim Bin Faisal Al-Thani, Chairman Qatar Business Association, Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General Supreme Committee for legacy and delivery (FIFA 2022), Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman Qatar Chamber and Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani of NBK Group.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a two-day visit of the State of Qatar at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar.