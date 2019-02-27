Chairman Senate writes letters to OIC members for withdrawal of invitation to India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday wrote a letter to heads, Speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments of member countries of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) demanding withdrawal of an invitation to India for attending Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi on March 1-2.

In the letter, he stated that the people, government and Parliament of Pakistan were highly appreciative of the historic and continuing support by OIC for the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir facing unprecedented brutalities of Indian security forces.