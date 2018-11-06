Chairman Senate visits Akora Khattak, condoles death of Mualana Sami ul Haq

NOWSHERA, Nov 6 (APP)::Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

Tuesday visited Daar ul Alom Haqqania in Akora Khattak and condoled the

assassination of Maulan Sami ul Haq saying a unanimous condolence resolution

would be moved in the Upper House of the parliament to pay homage to services

of late Maulana.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of

Jamia Daarul Alom Haqqania led by Acting Amir Maulana Hamid ul Haq and media

talks. He expressed the confidence that the Senate would pass the resolution unanimously

adding that the concerned investigation agencies would soon bring the culprit

to justice.

He paid tribute to Maualan Samiul Haq for his efforts for

strengthening of democracy in the country and interfaith harmony.

The Chairman Senate said Maulana Sami ul Haq was a

seasoned politician and participated actively in legislation process in Upper

House.

The Chairman Senate leading a delegation of Senators including

PMLN Javed Abbasi, PTI’s Shibli Faraz, Senator Sajjad Tori and JI’s Ameer Siraj

ul Haq and others visit Akora Khattak and condoled with son of Maulana Sami ul

Haq.