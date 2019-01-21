ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday took notice of the mysterious disease that has spread in District Bolan of Balochistan and ordered to send a team of experts to tackle the situation.
The team will gather information about the disease and will formulate a strategy to check the epidemic.
Chairman Senate takes notice of mysterious disease in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday took notice of the mysterious disease that has spread in District Bolan of Balochistan and ordered to send a team of experts to tackle the situation.