Chairman Senate meets Crown Prince, welcomes Saudi investment

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjranj Monday said Saudi investment in
Pakistan depicted the trust of international community in the country which would
further pave the way for opening up new avenues of cooperation and economic
partnership for regional development.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin
Salman, while heading the delegation of the Upper House.
The Chairman Senate said that Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia was a roadmap
of peace, growth and prosperity. “The people of Saudi Arabia are fortunate to have
the able leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and of the energetic
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ” he added.
He said the visit of the Crown Prince would be a new chapter in bilateral
relations.
Sadiq Sanjrani said situation in Pakistan had fully changed and the country
was offering a conducive environment for trade and investment. Saudi investment
was definitely a trust in Pakistan’s capabilities and potential for steering the agenda
for regional development, he added.
He said that Pakistan desired to further expand ties in different areas of mutual
interest. He said that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in odd times and
both have enjoyed long standing fraternal ties.
He said that there was a significant convergence of views on many religious,
political and security issues and exemplary collaboration at multilateral forums
between the two countries.
Chairman Senate observed that bringing key businessmen, investors, companies
and innovators under one roof – the Future Investment Initiative Conference – was
just one example; and he was sure such initiatives would help realize the goals set
out in Saudi Vision 2030.
He called for further strengthening bilateral trade through close contacts between
businessmen and investors, activation of Joint Business Council and regular participation
in each other’s exhibitions and fairs.
He said that Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia had played a positive role in the
development of both the countries and served as “a bridge between Pakistan and Saudi
Arabia”.
He said that Pakistani community, while contributing for development of Saudi Arabia,
would also play a proactive role in realizing Saudi Vision 2030.
