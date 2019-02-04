Chairman Senate greets national football team of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday greeted the national football team of Qatar for emerging victorious by winning the Asia soccer cup.

In this regard, Chairman Senate conveyed his greeting to Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and to the Prime Minster Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani and said that it was due to the patronage of the leadership that Qatar was achieving one milestone after the other in different sports and winning the soccer cup showed that Qatar had potential to get new successes in future as well, says a press release. He said that the whole nation was jubilant over the success of Qatar in this important competition.