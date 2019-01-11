Chairman Senate constitutes committee for implementation of recommendations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has constituted a Special Committee to provide mechanism for implementation of recommendations of Committees adopted by the House and other related matters referred by the Council of Chairpersons. Senator Dilawar Khan would be the Convener of the Special Committee comprising of Senators Khanzada Khan,Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Saleem Zia, Ch. Tanveer Khan, Muhammad Ayub, Walid Iqbal, Nighat Mirza, Muhammad Akram, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti, Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Naseebullah Bazai, Aurangzeb Khan, Haji Momim Khan Afridi and Muhammad Shafiq Tareen. The Committee has been constituted in pursuance of a Motion adopted by the House on December 21, 2018. The report of the Special Committee shall be presented before the House in concurrence of Council of Chairpersons not later than three months from the date of its notification. Chairman Senate posing full confidence in the Convener and the members of the Committee, expressed the hope that the Committee would evolve a mechanism for prompt implementation of the recommendations of the Senate Committees in line with the Constitutional role of the Upper House of the Parliament for ensuring transparency, truly representing the federating units and resolving the issues for prosperity of the country and welfare of the people.