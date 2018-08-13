Chairman Senate congratulates the nation on 71st Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The Chairman Senate has congratulated the nation on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. In his felicitation message, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the nation is celebrating the Independence Day with new enthusiasm and zeal. He said that we must ensure that the Day brings a message of political, economic and social stability for the country, said a press release issued here Monday.

He said that the emerging regional scenario and fast changing political situation has brought a major impact on regional socio-economic conditions of Pakistan over the past few years, which has resulted not only in creating security issues but also economic issues for country. The government took bold steps to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism. The armed forces and law enforcement agencies rendered sacrifices for restoration peace and stability in the country and achieved marvelous success. He said that the political forces of the country are in consensus on the overall development of the country and achieving goals aimed at the prosperity of growth of the country. “It is high time for soul searching and self accountability to reckon the mistake that led towards slackness on socio economic fronts” Sanjrani remarked. He stressed the need for collective efforts to overcome challenges and work together for strengthening the foundations democracy in the country. He said that we need to focus all our energies on the growth of the country. He said that the country would usher into a new era of socio economic development.