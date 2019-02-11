Chairman Senate briefed on water projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen ® Muzamil Hussain held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here in Senate on Monday and briefed him about the ongoing development projects.

The Chairman Senate said the country in general and Balochistan in particular were facing water shortage, adding the ongoing water projects should be completed at the earliest.He instructed that new projects should be started in the areas facing scarcity of water.

Chairman Senate said water was available for constructing a new dam in Chaghi but in this connection practical steps were needed.

On the instruction of Chairman Senate, Chairman WAPDA assured that a team of experts of WAPDA would be sent to Chaghi to determine situation on the ground for construction of the dam and measures would be taken for building the dam. The minister assured of full support of the government for the dam’s project.