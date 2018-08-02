Chairman PTI directs to arrange oath-taking event with austerity: Fawad Choudhary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has directed to arrange the oath-taking event with austerity.

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Fawad Choudhary said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan would take his oath in a simple ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to the details issued by the party’s Central Media Department Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Fawad Choudhary has stated that no foreign dignitaries were being invited and the ceremony would be completely a national event.

“Only a few close friends of Imran Khan will be invited”, he said.

“Chairman PTI has directed to arrange the oath-taking event in a simple ceremony at the Presidency without any show of extravagance”, he went on to add.