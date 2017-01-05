Chairman POA to preside general council meeting on Jan 7

LAHORE, Jan 5 (APP)- An emergent general council meeting of the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) will be held here on January 7. Chairman, (POA) Shaikh Rohail Asghar (MNA) will preside over the meeting which will take a number of important decisions.

The meeting will thrash out a heavy agenda which includes reviewing of

the 7th Inter School/Inter College Games 2016, holding of the 72st Punjab Games, 25th to 27th February, consideration of Doping Seminar & Courses, consideration of 8th Inter School/Inter College Games, November 1-5.