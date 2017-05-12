Chairman PCB clarifies his comments

LAHORE, May 12 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaharyar

M Khan has clarified that his comment on agreeing to play in India was related to the contract between PCB and BCCI signed in 2014 according to which 6 bilateral series had been agreed over an 8 year period.

“Pakistan had agreed to host 4 series in Pakistan or any third country

like UAE or Sri Lanka with mutual consent while India was to host 2 series in India. BCCI has failed to fulfill this contract as a result of which PCB has sent a legal notice to BCCI”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

Chairman had stated that PCB is ready to play in India despite security

threats but only as part of the contract it has signed in 2014 with BCCI,

in which it is clearly noted that first India will play Pakistan in Pakistan’s home series, be it in Pakistan or a neutral venue, he added.