Chairman OPF Board meets Pakistani community in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The government has given a renewed mandate to Board of Governors of Overseas Pakistanis foundation by bringing new reforms and taking practical steps aimed at overall welfare of the community through their active involvement and participation.

According to a message received here Friday from Pakistan Embassy, Paris, this was stated by Manchester based Chairman of Board of Governors of Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) Barrister Amjad Malik, while talking to Pakistani community of Paris and Paris based Pakistani media, in embassy of Pakistan.

He was on a day long visit to Paris and Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was also present in his meeting with the Pakistani community.

Barrister Malik briefed the community in detail about the newly constituted the OPF Board of Governors, its mandate and future projects.

He said the OPF has been reactivated to provide fast and effective services to the Oversees Pakistanis. A new state of the art online Complaints Management System has been introduced, facilitation desks at all international airports have been established and financial aid to the destitute families has been increased.

He appreciated the important role played by the Pakistani community for promoting the positive image of Pakistan and their contributions in the socio economic development of the country by way of sending substantial remittances to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the community members provided useful suggestions which would help government to further improve the services and take new initiatives to be announced at Overseas Pakistanis Convention to be held late this year.

The Barrister Amjad Malik also visited the councilor section of the embassy and expressed his satisfaction over high quality of public service delivery and facilities being provided to the applicant/visitors, including separate counters for various services, photograph machine, electronic data capturing and refreshment point.

He also appreciated the professional and courteous behavior of the staff in the consular section.