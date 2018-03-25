Chairman OIC FPCC for expending interactions among private, informal sectors

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):The Chairman Council of OIC

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Naseem ur rehman

has said that OIC needs to expand its vision with interactions among private

and informal sectors being important.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly nations and they

are also largest trading partners. He said that Pak-Afghan adopt a global

approach and should focus on a wide range of activities like poverty

alleviation, improvement of the health sector, trade and commerce in the

region.

He said this while talking with President Afghan

Federation of Commerce and Industry Salahuddin Syed called him at Mardan on

Sunday. Former President Mardan Chamber of commerce and Industry Haji

Masood-ur-Rehman and Bacha Khan were also present.

Rehman stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic

ties and trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is imperative

that Pak-Afghan being the biggest economies must solve their bilateral issues

through dialogues, he added.

He said, Islamic countries are taking steps to boost

investment in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which will help in eliminating problems

facing both the countries.

Both nations need to improve trade facilitation through

streamlined payments settlement and improved insurance mechanisms, the use of

bonded carriers, visa issuance, trade financing, tax collection, and

documentation, he said.

Economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and improved trade and transit

facilities would help connect South Asia with Central Asia, he concluded.