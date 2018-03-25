Chairman OIC FPCC for expending interactions among private, informal sectors

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):The Chairman Council of OIC
Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Naseem ur rehman
has said that OIC needs to expand its vision with interactions among private
and informal sectors being important.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly nations and they
are also largest trading partners. He said that Pak-Afghan adopt a global
approach and should focus on a wide range of activities like poverty
alleviation, improvement of the health sector, trade and commerce in the
region.
He said this while talking with President Afghan
Federation of Commerce and Industry Salahuddin Syed called him at Mardan on
Sunday. Former President Mardan Chamber of commerce and Industry Haji
Masood-ur-Rehman and Bacha Khan were also present.
Rehman stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic
ties and trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is imperative
that Pak-Afghan being the biggest economies must solve their bilateral issues
through dialogues, he added.
He said, Islamic countries are taking steps to boost
investment in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which will help in eliminating problems
facing both the countries.
Both nations need to improve trade facilitation through
streamlined payments settlement and improved insurance mechanisms, the use of
bonded carriers, visa issuance, trade financing, tax collection, and
documentation, he said.
Economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and improved trade and transit
facilities would help connect South Asia with Central Asia, he concluded.